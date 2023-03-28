In a pleasant bout of déjà vu, Idaho drivers saw pump prices fall for the third week in a row.
According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.58, which is 4 cents less than a week ago and 9 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average sits at $3.44 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago and 8 cents more than a month ago.
Idaho continues to rank 11th in the country for most expensive fuel, with today’s highest prices being paid in California ($4.82), Hawaii ($4.81) and Washington ($4.27). The least expensive gas can be found in Mississippi — at $2.98 per gallon, it’s the only state currently below the $3 mark.
“To say that the financial market has been pretty shaky lately is an understatement, and all of the uncertainty pushed down the cost of crude oil for a couple of weeks,” said AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde. “Normally, the spike in fuel demand that we experience during spring break travel would be enough to send pump prices higher, but despite higher demand and tighter supplies, falling crude prices were able to offset it. Sadly, the savings may be short—lived.”
AAA says that cold weather may briefly curb gasoline demand heading into April, but the cost of crude oil is already rising again. The West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $74 per barrel, which is $4 more than a week ago, but $3 less than a month ago.
“The normal trend would be a ramping up of driving activity in May, which brings higher pump prices,” Conde said. “But as concerns about the strength of the economy teeter-totter back and forth, crude oil and gasoline prices could bounce around over the next few weeks.”
