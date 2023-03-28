In a pleasant bout of déjà vu, Idaho drivers saw pump prices fall for the third week in a row.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.58, which is 4 cents less than a week ago and 9 cents less than a month ago. Meanwhile, the national average sits at $3.44 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago and 8 cents more than a month ago.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.