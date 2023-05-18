field of heroes

The Field of Heroes in a previous year.

 Photo courtesy of Bannock County

POCATELLO — For 19 years, the Idaho Field of Heroes Memorial has honored the men and women who died serving the United States in the global war on terrorism.

The memorial is set to return to Pocatello from May 26 to Memorial Day, May 29. It will be held at Century High School’s soccer fields.

