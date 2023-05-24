Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance Pocatello Idaho

Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance’s home offices in Pocatello.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance

POCATELLO — For the third consecutive year, the world’s leading insurance rating authority, AM Best, has upgraded Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho’s Financial Strength Rating.

According to Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, “Receiving back-to-back-to-back Financial Strength Rating upgrades is truly remarkable.”

