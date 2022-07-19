Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, the largest personal lines insurance company based solely in Idaho, today announced a partnership with SimpliSafe, maker of award-winning security systems, to offer home insurance policyholders a complimentary eight-piece SimpliSafe home security system, plus a significant discount on their premium.
Through this partnership, new Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance members who purchase a homeowners policy will receive:
— A complimentary SimpliSafe system, including a SimpliCam HD camera, smoke detector, entry sensors, water sensor and motion sensor to help prevent costly home damages.
— One month of SimpliSafe’s highest-tier professional monitoring.
— A 5% homeowners insurance discount.
Todd Argall, executive vice president and CEO of Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance, elaborated on the partnership saying, “We are pleased to team up with the trusted SimpliSafe brand to offer proactive protection to Idaho homeowners. This partnership will help Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance customers protect what matters most to them with a free, award-winning SimpliSafe home security system and a substantial discount on our award-winning homeowners insurance."
“Partnering with Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance felt like a natural fit,” added Phil Mark, head of business development at SimpliSafe. “Like SimpliSafe, IFB is a customer-centric organization that believes recognizing homeowners’ needs is essential to its success. That’s why we’re proud to be partnering to give Idahoans greater access to exceptional home security and protection.”
New Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance members can take advantage of the partnership by speaking with their local Idaho Farm Bureau Insurance agent. The discount will be automatically applied after eligible members bind their policy and activate SimpliSafe’s professional monitoring service. Professional monitoring must be kept active to maintain the policy discount. For promotion terms and conditions and to learn more, please visit https://www.idahofarmbureauinsurance.com/news-events/simplisafe-promotion-2022