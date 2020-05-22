POCATELLO — Idaho’s largest general farm organization announced May 22 that Zak Miller will be Idaho Farm Bureau Federation’s new CEO and executive vice president.
Miller will begin his new position on June 1 and will replace Rick Keller, who has served in that position for Idaho Farm Bureau Federation for 21 years and will retire June 30.
“Rick has done a great job leading Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, and we look forward to a seamless transition process in the coming months to advance this great organization,” said IFBF President Bryan Searle, a farmer from Shelley.
“The board of directors has confidence in Zak’s vision and leadership ability to continue to lead Farm Bureau into the future,” Searle added.
IFBF represents more than 80,000 member families throughout Idaho, including 14,000 who are actively involved with the state’s agricultural sector.
Miller joined IFBF in 2014 and has served on the organization’s management team for the past three years. He has also served as director of commodities and as manager of the Farm Bureau marketing association for the past three years.
He previously served as a regional field manager for East Idaho.
“I am humbled and excited to be entrusted with the responsibility to help lead such a great organization with such dynamic members and leaders,” Miller said.
Prior to joining Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, Miller worked at Cargill Animal Nutrition as a consultant, working with farmers and ranchers throughout the Intermountain West for nine years.
Miller, who is a native of Southeast Idaho, is also a partner on his family’s fifth-generation farm in St. Anthony and earned a bachelor’s degree in ag business and animal science from Brigham Young University-Idaho
Miller and his wife, Marcy, live in Rigby with their four daughters.