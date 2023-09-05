IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park has received prestigious recognition for 25 years of continuous accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.
The tremendous achievement of the AZA Quarter Century Award acknowledges Idaho Falls Zoo’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in animal care, welfare, management, veterinary care, conservation, education, staffing, facilities, safety, guest services and more. The Idaho Falls Zoo has been AZA-accredited since 1998 and was the first zoo in Idaho to receive such accreditation.
“AZA accreditation signifies Idaho Falls Zoo’s active role in protecting our world’s wild animals and wild places while providing exceptional animal care and meaningful guest experiences,” said AZA President and CEO Dan Ashe. “Fewer than 10% of animal exhibitors registered with USDA have achieved AZA accreditation, so Idaho Falls Zoo is truly a leader in the zoological profession.”
Receiving AZA accreditation requires extensive review to ensure the zoo has and will continue to meet ever-rising standards of modern zoological practices and philosophies — the hallmarks of AZA accreditation. The process includes a detailed application and a meticulous on-site inspection by a team of trained zoo and aquarium professionals.
The inspecting team observes all aspects of the facility’s operation, including animal care and welfare, keeper training, safety for visitors, staff and animals, educational programs, conservation efforts, veterinary programs, financial stability, risk management, visitor services and more. Finally, top officials are interviewed at a formal AZA’s independent accreditation commission hearing.
“We are proud that the Idaho Falls Zoo is not only an amazing amenity for our residents and visitors from throughout the region, but also that provides top-level care for our animals,” said Idaho Falls Mayor Rebecca Casper. "It is wonderful that the AZA recognizes the global impact the Idaho Falls Zoo has made on conservation efforts as it educates visitors of all ages by developing both understanding and empathy for our planet’s wildlife.”
The Idaho Falls Zoo’s education efforts are only one prong of the facilities' efforts to support global conservation efforts. The zoo participates in the Quarters for Conservation Program. With this program, a portion of each admission into the zoo contributes to local and global conservation initiatives identified by the zoo.
“Commitment to animal welfare and the positive impacts on the world's animals and birds remain a top priority to our team,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Know that when you visit the Idaho Falls Zoo, you can feel good knowing you are supporting a zoo that meets the highest standards in animal welfare, education and conservation. The Idaho Falls Zoo is indeed the ‘best little Zoo in the west.’”
