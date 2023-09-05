IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Zoo at Tautphaus Park has received prestigious recognition for 25 years of continuous accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The tremendous achievement of the AZA Quarter Century Award acknowledges Idaho Falls Zoo’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards in animal care, welfare, management, veterinary care, conservation, education, staffing, facilities, safety, guest services and more. The Idaho Falls Zoo has been AZA-accredited since 1998 and was the first zoo in Idaho to receive such accreditation.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.