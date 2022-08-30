IDAHO FALLS — September is a great time to visit the Idaho Falls Zoo and they have several fun events during the month that will keep you coming back for more. Tickets for all these events can be purchased at eventbrite.com/cc/tpzs-2022-events-50999.
Sept. 2: Sippin’ Safari
Join us for this year’s last chance to experience Sippin’ Safari. On Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., come enjoy an evening strolling the zoo and listening to the live music of Two Bald Guys with your family. You’ll have the opportunity to purchase adult and non-alcoholic drinks, so bring your ID, and all ages are welcome. Admission is $10 for the public ages 3 and up, and children 2 and under can enjoy the zoo for free. As a fundraiser, zoo memberships aren’t valid for entry.
Sept. 9: Dueling Pianos
This is a new event that you won’t want to miss!
Dueling Pianos is a fun, energetic musical showdown coming to your zoo! Grab a drink, request your favorite song, and enjoy the musical feud that ensues. Just follow these guidelines for a wildly good time:
Bring cash! This is an all-request piano show. We need your songs to make it a party. Pick good, fun, sing-along songs that everyone will enjoy. Tips turn a song "suggestion" into a "request." All money raised goes directly to support your zoo and your energy and generosity are much appreciated.
Want to stop a song that’s playing? For $1 more than the original request, you can stop any song. (Example: If they are playing "Let it Go" from "Frozen" and you would rather hear AC/DC’s “Back in Black” pay them $1 more than the "Frozen" request, and they'll immediately start playing AC/DC. No questions asked). Of course, a song can always be started back up again for $1 more than the "stopped” song.
You must be at least 21 to attend Dueling Pianos, no exceptions. Be aware the show will contain adult humor and content.
Sept. 21: Watercolor in the Wild
This is the last chance to join artist Twyla Mahelona with Mahelona Studio as she guides a small group of participants into creating beautiful watercolor pieces featuring the animals at the Idaho Falls Zoo. For the September series, we will be painting lions. Tickets include admission to the zoo and all your painting supplies; come early or hang out late to enjoy the wildlife. Food and drink are available for purchase on the grounds. Space is limited so purchase your ticket right away. Must be 16 or older to attend.
Boo at the Zoo seeking trick-or-treat vendors
One of the largest and best events in Idaho Falls is Boo at the Zoo! Boo at the Zoo will be held on Oct. 20, 21, and 22 and there are still a few spots left for vendor booths. Space is limited and booths sell out fast. Contact emily@tpzs.info or call 208-612-8421 to reserve your space.