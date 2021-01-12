IDAHO FALLS — In a press release sent out today, Las Vegas-based Allegiant Airlines announced a new direct air service route from the Idaho Falls Regional Airport to the Portland International Airport.
Despite the continued effects of the pandemic, the city of Idaho Falls has continued to work diligently to expand air service opportunities and bring more flights to residents of the area, even while working to increase health and safety measures at the airport. Just last spring IDA officials also announced a new service to San Diego.
“The city of Idaho Falls continuously works to enhance the options available at the Idaho Falls Regional Airport,” said Rick Cloutier, Idaho Falls Regional Airport director. “It is through partnerships with organizations such as Allegiant that we can promote the innovation and flexibility necessary to better meet the needs of our customers.”
The new route to the Pacific Northwest will be a direct flight twice a week during the summer months from IDA to Portland. The flights are scheduled to be on Mondays and Fridays beginning on May 28 and running through Aug. 16.
According to Allegiant spokeswoman Hilarie Grey, the Las Vegas-based air service chose Idaho Falls as one of three cities for new routes because it is a gateway to outdoor recreation “which travelers have flocked to” even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is a privilege to be able to offer flights to desirable locations, such as Portland, Oregon,” said Cloutier. “We are grateful that Allegiant is dedicated to our airport, the community and visitors. They have played a vital role in helping us to meet our air transportation needs and strategic goals.”
For more information on the new Allegiant flights, please visit the Allegiant website at https://ir.allegiantair.com/news-releases/news-release-details/allegiant-announces-major-service-expansion-21-new-nonstop.