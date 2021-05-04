IDAHO FALLS — On May Saturday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Idaho Falls police officers responded to a residence in the area of St. Clair Road and 1st Street for a report of a suspicious item that the caller believed may be an explosive device.
The caller reported that another person had gone outside to use their barbecue grill when they found the item inside the grill, resting on the grill grate. The person then directed the caller to call 911.
Multiple Idaho Falls police officers responded to the scene. Idaho Falls Fire responded as well to be readily available if needed. Out of an abundance of caution, Idaho Falls police officers evacuated the residence and nearby residences.
The Idaho Falls Police Department oversees the Idaho Falls Regional Bomb Squad, which is commanded by an Idaho Falls Police Department lieutenant. The commander of the bomb squad also responded to evaluate and ultimately take possession of the device.
Idaho Falls police officers and Idaho Falls Fire cleared the scene at approximately 9:50 p.m., and residents were able to return to their homes. No injuries were reported during this incident. The device and identity of the person who may have placed the device is under investigation.