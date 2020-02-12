BOISE — Effective Feb. 10, Misty A. Adams was taken into custody after being sentenced for insurance fraud.
A licensed insurance producer from Idaho Falls, 45-year-old Ms. Adams backdated her son’s auto insurance policy after he was involved in a car accident. With the backdated insurance policy, Ms. Adams then filed a claim with Allstate Insurance. In addition to Ms. Adam’s insurance producer license being revoked in November of 2017 for violations of the Idaho Insurance Code, an administrative penalty of $46,000 was imposed.
Ms. Adams pleaded guilty to insurance fraud on Dec. 8, 2019, and was sentenced in Bonneville County. Seventh District Court Judge Bruce Pickett sentenced Ms. Adams to a unified sentence of five years with two years fixed and three years indeterminate. The court then suspended the sentence in favor of five years of felony probation.
“The Department does not tolerate misconduct by licensed agents,” said Director Dean Cameron. “Agents hold a position of trust in Idaho and we expect them to work with integrity and conduct themselves ethically. Insurance agents are required to abide by the Idaho Insurance Code.”
On Monday, Ms. Adams was ordered to serve 28 days in jail, complete 100 hours of community service and undergo psychological testing. Judge Pickett ordered Ms. Adams to pay a $500 fine, $1,865 in restitution to the Idaho Department of Insurance, $7,967 in restitution to Allstate Insurance and other court costs.