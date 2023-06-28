EAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 22 education projects in Idaho through the Idaho Future Fund. Of that, East Idaho schools, libraries and others received more than $89,000.
The Oneida County Library is using its $10,000 grant to host a summer reading program in the park to help prevent “summer slide,” when students lose proficiency in academics due to not being in school. More than 300 kids are participating, and each receives a book that will be discussed every week.
“We have no programs that help with summer slide, so this program is vital to our youth,” said Director Kathy Kent. “In addition to giving them a book, they will also be creating their own book each week throughout the summer. The kids treat these books like gold and are so excited to get their very own book to take home.”
The My World Discovery Museum in Chubbuck received $10,000 to enhance STEM learning in Southeast Idaho through exhibits and educational kits that can be used in programming as well as during playtime.
“We honestly couldn’t have opened the museum without grants from the Idaho Community Foundation and are so excited to be given this opportunity,” said Natali McKee, co-founder and co-executive director of the museum.
The Idaho Future Fund was established at the community foundation in 2015 by a couple from Blaine County. Grants from the fund are intended to create, sustain or reinvigorate impactful educational programs throughout the state in the areas of preschool scholarships, charter schools, public schools/public school libraries and supplemental educational programs.
Full list of Idaho Future Fund recipients in East Idaho:
— American Falls School District No. 381 (Power) — $18,000 to provide preschool students with scholarships.
— Idaho Falls School District No. 91 (Bonneville) — $16,300 to expand and update the Taylorview Middle School media center’s limited selection of books in the categories of narrative non-fiction, English language learner texts and fiction/nonfiction.
— My World Discovery Museum (Bannock) — $10,000 to enhance STEM learning in Southeast Idaho by providing exhibit learning opportunities and educational kits that can be used in programming as well as during playtime.
— Oneida County Library — $10,000 to prevent summer slide with a summer reading program held weekly in the park.
— Jefferson School District No. 251 — $15,000 to update the Rigby High School library with current and diverse reading materials for all students.
— United Way of Southeastern Idaho Inc. (Bannock) — $20,000 to provide preschool scholarships for children and offer professional development, resources and more to child care providers in Southeast Idaho.
