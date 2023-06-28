EAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation has awarded $294,000 to 22 education projects in Idaho through the Idaho Future Fund. Of that, East Idaho schools, libraries and others received more than $89,000.

The Oneida County Library is using its $10,000 grant to host a summer reading program in the park to help prevent “summer slide,” when students lose proficiency in academics due to not being in school. More than 300 kids are participating, and each receives a book that will be discussed every week.

