Garden

McCammon Action Council Inc. provided money to beautify a school garden.

 Photo courtesy of Idaho Community Foundation

SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling nearly $90,000 in Southeast Idaho for landscaping, beautification and public recreation from the Ifft Foundation Fund in ICF.

The Ifft charitable giving fund was established by Nick Ifft, former publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper in Pocatello, and his wife Sara Ifft. The Iffts loved Pocatello and the surrounding community. They established their ICF fund so it would continue to support Southeast Idaho after they passed. The fund has granted more than $2.4 million since 2001.

