SOUTHEAST IDAHO — The Idaho Community Foundation is awarding grants totaling nearly $90,000 in Southeast Idaho for landscaping, beautification and public recreation from the Ifft Foundation Fund in ICF.
The Ifft charitable giving fund was established by Nick Ifft, former publisher of the Idaho State Journal newspaper in Pocatello, and his wife Sara Ifft. The Iffts loved Pocatello and the surrounding community. They established their ICF fund so it would continue to support Southeast Idaho after they passed. The fund has granted more than $2.4 million since 2001.
The spring recipients are:
— American Falls School District No. 381 (Power) — $10,000 to provide funding for a new sound system for the auditorium at American Falls High School.
— Arbon Elementary School District (Power) — $10,000 to make needed changes to the playground and outdoor area to make them safer and more enjoyable places for people to gather. “This grant will help us provide a safe and fun environment for our students to play and grow for many years to come,” said Camissa Larsen, vice chair of the Arbon School Board. “It will also be a place to gather and strengthen our community.”
— City of Aberdeen (Bingham) — $5,000 to purchase planter boxes, flowers, soil, fertilizer and fungicide.
— City of Preston (Franklin) — $10,000 to construct and beautify a walking path around Craner Field Park.
— JRM Foundation for Humanity Inc. (Bannock) — $10,000 to provide program-related support for science, technology, engineering, art and math to students in elementary, junior and senior high school in Shoshone-Bannock School District No. 537.
— McCammon Action Council Inc. (Bannock) — $4,760 to beautify the school garden, educate children and bring the community together. “A piece of land that used to provide nothing to the community is now a place of curiosity, friendship, play and beauty,” said Kassadi Dunn, treasurer and secretary for the council. “Having the garden has strengthened our community’s sense of pride and fellowship.”
— NeighborWorks Pocatello (Bannock) — $10,000 to construct a cedar pergola in the shape of a railroad roundhouse at the new Bonneville Commons development. “We think having a large gathering space at the new Bonneville Commons community with a beautiful pergola as a centerpiece will go a long way in connecting neighbors and will increase the overall quality of life of the whole Bonneville Neighborhood,” said Mark Dahlquist, executive director of NeighborWorks Pocatello.
— Neighborhoods of Historic Old Town (Bannock) — $9,034 to create a nine-hole disc golf course in the Neighborhoods of Historic Downtown. “Disc golf is growing at a tremendous rate here in Pocatello,” said Roger Frey, a resident of the neighborhood. “This is an opportunity to bring our community together with a great outdoor recreation experience.”
— Portneuf Greenway Foundation (Bannock) — $10,000 to match funding from a grant from the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation to connect Pocatello Creek Road with the Portneuf Wellness Complex by building a safe and separated Greenway Trail that can be used by people of all abilities to access recreational facilities. “Thank you to ICF and the Ifft Foundation Fund advisors,” said Dan Harelson, project manager for the trail. “You have been a lifeline for the Greenway.”
— Portneuf Valley Partners Inc. (Bannock) — $10,000 to create a demonstration low-water landscape with trees along Pocatello Creek, west (downhill) of the Pocatello Creek fire station.
