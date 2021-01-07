POCATELLO — The Senior Activity Center would like to acknowledge and give gratitude to the Idaho Community Foundation. The Center was awarded $5,000 to its nutrition program to help feed seniors. The grant was funded (or funded in part) by the Forever Idaho East Fund in the Idaho Community Foundation. The foundation recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has caused many of us to change the way we do business. Thank you for helping us feed one senior at a time.
Idaho Community Foundation Grant awarded
- By Senior Activity Center
