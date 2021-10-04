The Idaho Community Foundation has strategically redesigned its Forever Idaho grants based on input from its nonprofit partners, resulting in larger awards for Idaho community organizations.
ICF recently awarded 44 Forever Idaho East grants totaling $224,000 in the East Idaho counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Clark, Custer, Franklin, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison, Oneida, Power and Teton. Of that, $54,000 was granted to Bannock County community organizations.
ICF eased restrictions on its Forever Idaho grants this year based on lessons learned from grantees during last year’s record-breaking grantmaking. ICF gave more than 2,100 grants totaling nearly $12.4 million in 2020.
“Giving larger grants with fewer restrictions on how to spend them was crucial to nonprofits working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis in Idaho,” said Cara Nielsen, ICF’s vice president, Philanthropy and Impact. “We are carrying that forward with our Forever Idaho grants this year.”
St. Vincent de Paul in Pocatello received a $10,000, which store manager Beth Huston said would go toward the exterior renovation of their building on Second Avenue.
“When our business is safe to access, up to code and looks welcoming and bright, it will send a message to our patrons that they are welcome and worthy of respect,” Huston said. “And that’s the end goal of this project.”
This year’s Forever Idaho East grantees are:
Bannock County
Bannock Youth Foundation — $10,000.
Holy Spirit Conference Saint Vincent de Paul Society — $10,000.
Hope and Recovery Resource Center, Inc. — $5,000.
New Day Products and Resources — $5,000.
Pebble Creek Ski Patrol - National Ski Patrol System — $5,000.
Pocatello Free Clinic — $4,000.
Senior Activity Center — $5,000.
Valley Mission — $10,000.
Bear Lake County
6th Judicial District CASA Program INC. — $5,000.
Bear Lake County School District No 33 Education Foundation — $5,000.
Bingham County
Bingham Crisis Center — $10,000.
Bonneville County
Behavioral Health Crisis Center of East Idaho — $10,000.
Idaho Falls Area Humanitarian Center — $7,500.
Idaho Falls Arts Council, Inc — $2,500.
Idaho Veterans Chamber of Commerce — $5,000.
Judicial District VII CASA Program — $5,000.
Promise Ridge — $10,000.
Regional Council for Christian Ministry — $5,000.
Senior Citizens' Community Center — $7,000.
The Shepherd's Inn Corporation — $3,000.
Caribou County
North Gem School District 149 Education Foundation — $2,300.
Clark County
Clark County School District 161 — $1,500.
Custer County
Challis Public Library — $1,500.
Franklin County
Franklin County District (Larsen-Sant) Library — $5,000.
West Side School District #202 — $1,500.
Fremont County
Henry’s Fork Elementary — $1,500.
South Fremont Junior High School — $1,500.
Jefferson County
Giving Cupboard — $2,500.
Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center Inc — $10,000.
Lemhi County
Lemhi Regional Land Trust — $3,000.
Youth Employment Program Inc. — $5,000.
Madison County
Hibbard Elementary School — $1,500.
Oneida County
Malad High School Agriculture Department — $2,500.
Oneida County Hospital — $1,000.
Oneida Crisis Center, Inc. — $5,000.
Oxford Peaks Arts Council — $2,500.
Samaria Community Foundation — $700.
Power County
American Falls Joint School District No. 381 — $10,000.
PCHD, Incorporated — $7,000.
Teton County
ABC - Above and Beyond the Classroom in Teton Valley — $5,000.
Community Resource Center of Teton Valley — $10,000.
Hapi Trails — $2,500.
Senior Citizens of Teton County Inc. — $7,000.
Teton Valley Mental Health Coalition, Inc. — $5,000.