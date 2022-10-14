MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine has been recognized for a second time as an Apple Distinguished School, acknowledging the college’s thoughtful incorporation of technology in the classroom and clinical training environments to enhance the way students learn and practice medicine.

Since first earning the recognition in 2019, ICOM has continued to evolve the student experience through the integration of iPad and other technology in its teaching, learning and campus design. The college is pleased to announce its Apple Distinguished status has been renewed through 2025.

