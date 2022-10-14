MERIDIAN — The Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine has been recognized for a second time as an Apple Distinguished School, acknowledging the college’s thoughtful incorporation of technology in the classroom and clinical training environments to enhance the way students learn and practice medicine.
Since first earning the recognition in 2019, ICOM has continued to evolve the student experience through the integration of iPad and other technology in its teaching, learning and campus design. The college is pleased to announce its Apple Distinguished status has been renewed through 2025.
“An important part of training competent and caring physicians is to facilitate their understanding and appreciation of the business of health care, including the wise and proper application of innovative information technology that enhances medical learning and the delivery of patient care,” said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM president.
ICOM is reimagining medical education by providing its students with an innovative learning experience throughout the four-year program. Today’s medical students are digitally-savvy, and as health care systems become increasingly digitized, ICOM students will be prepared to face any health care context, such as telemedicine and navigating electronic health records.
“Providing an innovative environment that advances students’ technical literacy is vitally important when training the next generation of physicians,” said Brian Atkinson, director of information technology at ICOM. “Not only does this benefit our students (but) it also benefits their future patients, as our graduates will be able to offer optimal care when practicing medicine.”
Apple Distinguished Schools are centers of innovation, leadership and educational excellence that use Apple products to inspire creativity, collaboration and critical thinking. They showcase innovative uses of technology in learning, teaching and the school environment, and have documented results of academic accomplishment.
