MERIDIAN — It is with deep sadness that the Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine mourns the tragic loss of student doctor Austin Jenkins, who lost his life in a vehicle accident near Glenns Ferry, Idaho during the evening hours of Saturday.
“On behalf of the entire Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine community, we are heartbroken at the loss of Austin,” said Dr. Tracy J. Farnsworth, ICOM president. “Austin was an outstanding young man who touched the lives of many, and he will be greatly missed. Please join us in keeping Austin’s family, friends, and all who knew and loved him in your thoughts and prayers.”
Student doctor Jenkins was in his second year of studies at ICOM and was a member of the college’s class of 2023. He was involved in the Family Medicine Club and the Latter-day Saints Student Association. Student doctor Jenkins was also a commissioned officer in the military.
“This is a tragedy that defies any sense of meaning or understanding,” said Dr. Thomas J. Mohr, ICOM dean and chief academic officer. “This is a very difficult loss for the ICOM family, and we are extremely saddened. We extend our deepest condolences to Austin’s family and friends in this time of intense sadness and grief."
Support and counseling services have been offered and will remain available to students, faculty and staff.
The ICOM community will be honoring student doctor Jenkins on campus in the coming days.