As hunting season gets underway, Idaho Fish and Game is raising awareness about chronic wasting disease: an infectious, incurable and fatal disease that affects deer, elk and moose that was first detected in Idaho in 2021.

Gov. Brad Little has proclaimed Monday through Sept. 18 as Chronic Wasting Disease Awareness Week to encourage hunters to provide samples for testing and know the specific rules that are in place to minimize the spread of CWD in Idaho.

