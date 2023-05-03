SHELLEY – Idaho Central Credit Union is excited to announce the opening of their 50th branch, located at 600 N State Street in Shelley, Idaho. This new location will provide members with convenient access to ICCU’s full range of financial services and products.
With over 5,000 square feet, this branch has room for several teller stations and financial service officers. It has two double-stacked lanes with one ATM lane for quick and easy drive-thru transactions.
This branch uses the latest technology to maximize energy efficiency. ICCU has implemented a number of initiatives to reduce energy consumption, including a well-insulated envelope design, emphasis in natural lighting, and an LED lighting control system.
Idaho Central has made major improvements to the roadway to accompany this branch. They widened the road to allow members to easily access the building, as well as added a curb, gutter, and sidewalk to this area. The design of the building gives homage to the aesthetic of the nearby brick buildings with a modern green twist.
From now until June 30, 2023, members who visit the Shelley branch can be entered to win a 2023 Polaris Sportsman ATV. For more information on this branch, or for questions about Idaho Central Credit Union, please give them a call at 800-456-5067.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.