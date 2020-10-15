SEATAC, Wash. — Kent Oram, president and CEO of Chubbuck-based Idaho Central Credit Union, has been elected chairman of the Northwest Credit Union Association’s board of directors. The NWCUA is the trade association representing 170 credit unions in Idaho, Oregon and Washington. Those credit unions serve 7.3 million consumers in the region.
Oram has served on NWCUA’s board since 2019 and was elected chairman Sept. 30.
He has dedicated more than 30 years to ICCU, beginning his credit union career in 1984 and eventually being named president and CEO of ICCU in 2007. Under his leadership, the credit union has become the largest financial institution headquartered in the Gem State. ICCU serves nearly 400,000 members and has $6 billion in assets. Oram is a highly regarded visionary who was elected to the national Credit Union Executive Society’s Hall of Fame in 2014.
“Under Kent’s leadership, the Northwest Credit Union Movement will continue to thrive and grow,” said Troy Stang, NWCUA president and CEO. “The Association is pleased to welcome its first Idaho credit union leader as board chairman.” Idaho’s credit unions joined the Association in 2019 after the Idaho Credit Union Leagued merged with the NWCUA.
Oram said he is proud of all that Idaho, Oregon and Washington credit unions achieved throughout 2020, noting their exemplary service to members and Main Street.
“Since their inception, credit unions have put the needs of their members first, and that has been demonstrated once again this year,” Oram said. “When the pandemic closed large portions of the economy earlier this year, this region’s credit unions rapidly put nearly $900 million in paycheck protection program loans into the hands of 20,000 businesses, and that protected countless jobs.”
“I look forward to next year,” Oram added. “Through the Northwest Credit Union Association, credit unions in this region collaborate to offer the best financial services to consumers. And as local institutions, they are invested in their communities.”