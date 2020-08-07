National Health Center Week 2020 will be celebrated both in person and virtually this year from Aug. 9 to 15. In recognition of the value health centers bring to our local communities, Gov. Brad Little has declared August as “Health Center Month in Idaho.” Little, along with elected officials from across the country, are elevating the work community health centers have done while fighting on the front lines of COVID-19 to keep our communities healthy and safe. Their visits and messages will demonstrate that not only is it possible to move beyond the partisan divide over health care, but to support and agree on a program vital to our communities.
Health centers provide preventive and primary care services to almost 30 million people and have continued to do so while facing a global pandemic. Community health centers provide care to people who disproportionately suffer from chronic diseases and lack access to affordable, quality care. While our approach is community-based and local, collectively we are the backbone of the nation’s primary care system. Community health centers lower health care costs to the tune of $24 billion a year, reduce rates of chronic diseases and stimulate local economies.
Health West Inc, one of Southeast Idaho’s local health centers, is saving our overall health system $23 million and our state Medicaid program over $6 million annually. The reports indicated that Health West accounted for over $40.8 million in local economic output in 2019. Health West employs over 175 employees and over 60 contracted employees, and its operational needs contribute to over 130 additional jobs in our community. Just over 90 percent of the patients Health West serves are low income and qualify for a discount on services in addition to payment from their third-party insurance.
Health West provides a wide range of integrated medical, pediatric, OB/GYN, dental, school-based and behavioral health care, along with pharmacy services. Community health centers are not just healers, we are innovators who look beyond medical charts to address the factors that may cause poor health, such as poverty, substance use, mental illness, lack of nutrition and unemployment. We are a critical piece of the health care systems and collaborate with our local hospitals, local and state governments, social, health and business organizations to improve health outcome for people who are medically vulnerable. We have pivoted to serving our communities through telehealth, COVID-19 screenings and still ensuring our patients can access necessities like food and housing resources.
While COVID-19 continues to exacerbate social and medical inequities across the country, community health centers, along with the partnerships of key community organizations, have stretched themselves to reconfigure services for those in need. As unemployment rates rise and more people lose their employee-sponsored health insurance, community health centers must remain open to provide care for all, regardless of insurance status.
The mission of community health centers remains crucial today because access to basic care remains a challenge in parts of the United States, including here in Idaho. Many people live in remote and underserved communities where there is a shortage of providers and, in many cases, the nearest doctor or hospital can be as far as a 50-mile drive. Almost half of Health West integrated primary care facilities are located in these rural areas to help address the ongoing and growing needs health care needs of these communities.
At Health West, we are grateful to our communities for their continued support and encourage continued support for Health Center Month in Idaho by visiting your local community health center for your health care needs. We look forward to and appreciate the opportunity to continue to serve Southeast Idaho. We will be there when you need us!
Mindy Benedetti, MBA, is the CEO of Health West, where she has been committed to serving the mission of health centers for almost 15 years. Mindy was born and raised in Southeast Idaho. As and ISU graduate, she enjoys cheering for the Bengals, working with the inspiring team and partners of Health West, and watching football with her family.