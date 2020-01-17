CHUBBUCK — On Jan. 2 Idaho Central Credit Union announced that they have exceeded $5 billion in assets. ICCU is the largest financial institution chartered by the state of Idaho.
Idaho Central is a full-service financial institution with locations throughout the Treasure Valley, Magic Valley, Eastern Idaho and Northern Idaho. While growth is vital to their success, they have remained focused on their mission of helping members achieve financial success.
Idaho Central’s products and services are designed to serve a diverse range of members, including those with consumer, business and complex wealth management needs. They are ranked as a top credit union in the nation in returning value to their members.
Throughout the state, Idaho Central employs nearly 1,300 team members and serves over 380,000 members with 37 locations. ICCU has been ranked a top-performing credit union in the nation by S&P Global and is the leading lender in auto loans and mortgages in Idaho.
Kent Oram, CEO stated: “We are good for Idaho, and Idaho is good for us. Our mission of helping members achieve financial success is at the heart of every decision we make, and our membership can feel that as we constantly look to make our products and service world-class. We couldn’t do it without our members or without the Green Team that works behind the scenes every day to make it all happen.”
Idaho Central has a strong focus on community involvement and team members support the communities they are in by providing their time, treasure and talent. In 2019, ICCU team members volunteered over 14,000 hours in communities around Idaho. Idaho Central has also recently announced a grant they are providing to every high school in Idaho that provides a free online financial education tool teachers can use with their students.