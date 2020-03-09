It was a sunny, August afternoon when a tall, peppy, older gentleman boarded his flight from the United States, bound for Argentina. He was scheduled to speak to a crowd of thousands of people in the huge Technopolis Arena in Buenos Aires, Argentina and then on to several other South American countries.
Half-way through the flight, the huge jet liner suddenly spiraled downward toward the earth, most of the passengers screaming and shouting in fear. Most felt certain that death awaited them. The gentleman in question, however, later told the crowd awaiting his arrival, that he had experienced no fear while others panicked and cried out. The source of his total sense of peace was his faith - as well as the “death-transcending power” of everything he had held dear throughout his life. No matter the outcome, he was calm and at peace.
The unafraid gentleman on board that terrifying flight was Russell M. Nelson, 94-year-old president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He, along with everyone on board, was relieved and grateful, of course, when the pilot corrected the terror-filled malfunction and safely landed the aircraft.
As we consider this near-tragedy, there are obviously endless numbers of reasons for fear in all our lives – and thoughts of what our reactions will be to those fears. Current newscasts seen to be filled with stories of people panicking over health issues, particularly the Coronavirus (Covid-19), as well as fears of the volatile stock market, and deep worries about ongoing wars in the Middle East, Afghanistan, and other areas of the world.
Naysayers, especially many newscasters, sadly seem to have nothing good to say about much of anything, especially regarding the many ever present, and potentially threatening situations, all of us face at various times throughout our lives. Opposite kinds of individuals are those who have learned to follow the age-old advice of getting down on one’s knees, exercising one’s faith, then getting up and getting busy - applying oneself to worthwhile work and service.
Certainly, there are times in all our lives when horrendous problems can loom large, and fear can easily overtake us - if we let it. It’s then that a wise man once said, “You have to get a grip on yourself, and simply move forward one day at a time, trusting in the faith that has been exercised in meeting tests and trials in the past.”
Interestingly, it was Franklin D. Roosevelt who contracted polio at age 39 and was subsequently confined to a wheelchair for the rest of his life. We can easily understand how this four-term U.S. president might have given in to fear at the outset of his ordeal, but, instead, it was he who is known to have said: “We have nothing to fear but fear itself.”
And it was Roosevelt’s wife, Eleanor, a strong woman in her own right, who gives us a different perspective. She said: “You gain strength, courage, and confidence…by every experience in which you really stop to look fear in the face. You are able to say to yourself, ‘I lived through this horror. I can take the next thing that comes along’!”
This remarkable husband and wife are a great example to all of us. As we contemplate their lives, we are reminded of some succinct, thought-provoking words expressed by others – words that can help us deal with all the difficulties, pain, and sometimes immense challenges that will likely confront every one of us at threatening times throughout our lives.
Following are a few favorites that we have leaned on in our own challenging, and sometimes pain-filled, situations:
· “Courage is not the absence of fear, but the triumph over it. The brave man is not he who does not feel afraid, but he who conquers that fear.” Nelson Mandela, past President of South Africa
· “Courage is being scared to death but saddling up anyway.” Actor, John Wayne
· “I learned that courage is fear holding on a minute longer.” General George S. Patton of WWII fame
· “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for thou are with me.” David, Psalmist of the Old Testament
And those four vital, meaningful words of the Christ:
“Doubt not; fear not.”
Near the end of his life, Jesus also directed us to:
“Be of good cheer; I have overcome the world.”
Dean & Nancy Hoch are part of the local Communication Team of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.