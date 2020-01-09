BOISE — The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks and Idaho Women 100 announced the winning design of the 100th Anniversary of Women’s Suffrage “I Voted” Sticker Contest on Wednesday. Samantha Robson, a student at Kuna High School in Kuna, Idaho was recognized for her winning design at the IACRC Elections Conference. At the event, Robson was honored with a signed governor’s proclamation presented by first lady Teresa Little.
The contest for the design of an “I Voted” sticker to commemorate the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in 2020 was sponsored by IACRC and Idaho Women 100. The contest received over 100 entries from across the state of Idaho. Robson’s winning design will be featured on a commemorative sticker to be given to voters throughout the state of Idaho for all elections in 2020, including the presidential preference primary in March, the May primary election, the November presidential election and any consolidated elections.
“We congratulate Samantha Robson on her winning design. We are grateful to everyone who participated in the contest who used their creativity to celebrate this important anniversary,” said Phil McGrane, Ada County clerk.
“This started as a class project for me, but it turned out to be a really exciting part of my year. Although it was pretty stressful at first, I am very grateful for the opportunity to put my work out there,” said Robson. Robson enjoys playing soccer, drawing and animals and doing volunteer work. She hopes to go into the creative field after high school.
The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote, was ratified on Aug. 18, 1920. Idaho was the fourth state to allow women the right to vote in 1896, prior to the adoption of the 19th Amendment. Today, women make up a majority of the electorate in Idaho.
The Idaho Association of County Recorders and Clerks, an affiliate of the Idaho Association of Counties, is made up of elected county clerks in the state of Idaho. The Idaho Women 100 campaign is a celebration and commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. With its partners, the campaign works to advance women’s leadership and civic engagement throughout the state. For more information, visit idahowomen100.com.