POCATELLO — Have you ever had one of those moments that can only be described as “universe stuff”? Reading the job description for the community resources manager position at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho was one of those moments for me. The job description matched so closely with my skills and my personality that I had to apply. And the more I learned about the meaningful work that my colleagues do here, the more I wanted to be involved.
After more than a decade of working in higher education communication — most recently as Idaho State University’s director of brand management and trademark licensing (Roar, Bengals, Roar!) — I decided to make a shift in my career. During my time in higher education, I learned that using my professional skills to help others elates me. I love to grow programs and develop resources that help people in meaningful ways. I am also bringing with me the most important lesson I learned at ISU: You should continuously make the next right choice that matches your mission.
What is especially meaningful about working for the United Way of Southeastern Idaho is our mission — building powerful partnerships that improve outcomes for children, families and individuals in need. Everyone should have access to the same chances and opportunities, and all human beings should be treated with the same respect, kindness and openness. Because I believe in people, I believe in being open toward all people, in the power of relationships and that each person in our community deserves an equal opportunity to thrive.
These values also embody the United Way and the amazing people working here.
In my new role, I will help with two new initiatives that will assist ALICE families to, first, meet their immediate basic needs and, second, achieve lasting financial stability and wellness. The first is Connect East Idaho, a community-based collaborative that will implement a digital tool to strengthen the nonprofit sector by creating more connections between agencies and the clients they serve. It will allow ALICE families to easily locate community resources in a single digital platform. The second initiative is a Move to Work Center. Through a collaboration with Pocatello’s Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships, this center will provide individuals and families pathways to independence, wellness and confidence through educational and career opportunities.
We see these two initiatives as both imperative and complementary to one another. Our community members can use Connect East Idaho to first find resources to meet their immediate needs (like finding help paying rent) and then use the Move to Work center to address the larger need (like a precarious job that doesn’t meet their needs).
Honestly, most days I cannot believe my good fortune to be working at the United Way of Southeastern Idaho. I am awed at the opportunities and responsibility of my role and completely inspired too many times a day to count. I am so proud to be a part of this amazing team and organization, and I am so honored to be trusted with this important work.
Thank you, universe.
Ginny Hoyle joined the United Way of Southeastern Idaho in June 2021 as the community resources manager. She brings experience in communication, marketing, relationship-building and a passion for helping others. Before joining the United Way, Ginny spent 13 years in higher education communication roles at the University of Florida and Idaho State University, most recently as ISU's director of brand management and trademark licensing (Roar, Bengals, Roar!). Ginny holds a Bachelor of Arts in journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a Master of Arts in communication from the University of Florida. In her free time, she enjoys reading, trail running, good food, quality time with friends and spending time with her two sons, Simon and Miles.