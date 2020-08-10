We recall a story told long ago about a young gardener who, early one morning, was pruning his trees and shrubs. He had a favorite currant bush which had begun to go to wood; he feared that it would produce little, if any, fruit the following season.
Accordingly, he trimmed and pruned it and cut it back. In fact, when he had finished the job, there was little left but stumps and roots.
Tenderly he considered what remained. The bush looked so sad. On every little stump was a teardrop where the pruning knife had cut away the growth. The poor bush seemed to speak to him, and he thought he heard it say:
“Oh, how could you be so cruel to me; you who claim to be my friend, who planted me and cared for me when I was young and nurtured me and encouraged me to grow?”
The young gardener looked at the weeping bush and heard its plea with sympathetic understanding. His voice was full of kindness as he said, ‘Do not cry, little bush. I am the gardener here. What I have done was necessary that you might become a prize currant bush in my garden. No, if I had allowed you to continue to grow as you had started, your roots would not have gained a firm hold, and the purpose for which I brought you into my garden would have been defeated. You must not weep; all this will be for your own good, and some day, when you see more clearly, you will look back and say, ‘Surely, he was a wise and loving gardener. He knew the purpose of my being, and I thank him now for what I once thought was cruelty.’”
Some years later, this young gardener was in a foreign land on a military assignment. He was advancing in his current rank, and he looked forward anxiously to the future.
One day an unexpected vacancy entitled him to an excellent promotion. The goal to which he had aspired was the rank of General, and he felt sure that it was now within his grasp. However, to his amazement, another was appointed in his stead.
The young man was beyond being shocked. Blind with rage, he returned to his tent, knelt beside his cot, and wept uncontrollably. He felt that now he could never hope to have what he had felt was so desirable. He shook his fist and cried to God, saying, “Oh, how could you be so cruel? You who claim to be my friend. You who brought me to this foreign land and expected me to grow. How could you do this to me?”
Bitterness filled his heart when suddenly he seemed to hear an echo from the past. Where was it that he had heard similar words that came to his mind that day? They seemed so familiar to him as memory whispered:
“I am the gardener here.”
His breath caught. Ah, that was it—the currant bush! But why should that long-forgotten incident come to him in the midst of this hour of tragedy?
Memory again answered with words he himself had once spoken in a garden:
“Do not cry. What I have done to you was necessary. You were not intended for what you sought at this time in your life. If I had allowed you to continue, you would have failed in the purpose for which I planted you, and my plans for you would have been defeated. Some day when you are richly laden with experience, you will say: ‘He was a wise gardener. He knew the purpose of my life on earth. I thank him now for what I thought then was cruel.’”
The gardener’s own words were the medium by which his prayer was answered. There was now no bitterness in his heart as he humbly spoke to God and said, “I know you now. You are the gardener, and I the currant bush. Help me, dear Lord, to always endure the pruning in my life and grow as you would have me grow--to say, as our Savior once said to His Father, “….nevertheless not my will, but thine be done.”KJV
Another lapse of time in the story: Forty years later, the former gardener, now a successful entrepreneur and philanthropist, sits by his fireside with his wife and children and grandchildren. Before he kneels in prayer with them, he tells them the story of the currant bush. He then reverently prays aloud to his Father in Heaven, “Help us all to understand the purpose of our being and to ever be willing to submit to thy will and not try to insist upon our own. We remember that in another garden called Gethsemane, the most beloved of all thy sons took upon himself the sins of the world and blessed all our lives by submission to thy Holy Will.”
May we ever be willing to do the same.
Note: This story is our adaptation of one told many years ago by Hugh B. Brown titled “The Gardener and the Currant Bush.”
Dean & Nancy Hoch are members of the Community Council of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. They may be reached at dean.nancy@gmail.com.