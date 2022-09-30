field.exercise.2

Students participate in hunter education field exercise.

 Brenda Beckley/Idaho Fish and Game

There is still space available in an upcoming hunter education class that starts soon in Pocatello. With hunting seasons for deer, pheasants, turkey, and waterfowl upon us, don’t miss out on registering yourself or your prospective hunter for this class.

The upcoming class will run Monday, Oct. 3, through Friday, Oct. 7 (except Tuesday), from 6 to 9 p.m. and finishes up on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class will be held at the regional Fish and Game office located at 1345 Barton Road in Pocatello. Students can register online through Fish and Game’s hunter education webpage at idfg.idaho.gov/hunt/education. Cost for the class is $9.75.

