On a cold day in December, I went to the store to pick up a chicken and some French bread for dinner, and to my surprise, at the self-checkout stand, I discovered that I had forgotten my wallet. Having explained this to the clerk, a woman suddenly offered to pay for my items totaling a little over $8. Having bagged my items, she wished me merry Christmas. I did the same, and as I walked towards the exit door, I knew in my mind that the words “I believe most people are good” from a popular Luke Bryan song were true. She sacrificed a little of her income to help someone who was in need.
That kind woman at the store could have ignored the fact that she overheard me saying to the clerk that I’d be right back with my wallet. Instead, she chose goodness and charity. She chose to emulate what the prophet, King Benjamin, taught the followers of Christ in the scriptural account contained in The Book of Mormon: “give thanks unto the Lord (your) God (and have a) love towards God and all men” (Mosiah 2:4). She exemplified a Christ-like love towards me, who was a stranger to her. Truly she followed what the Apostle Paul taught: “let brotherly love continue. Be not forgetful to entertain strangers” (Hebrews 13:1-2). Putting myself in her shoes, I would not want someone to make an unnecessary trip home simply to come back to pay for something that cost such little. Like her, I believe I would’ve also sacrificed a little to bless someone else’s life. For mankind is tasked to become like Christ and live by his teachings, “Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself” (Matthew 22:39). By helping and loving others like Christ, we are choosing to be humble.
There are an infinite number of definitions for humility. Google defines humility as “a modest or low view of one’s importance." One could say that the woman at the store did not see herself as more important than the stranger next to her. She did not know me nor I her. But we are both children of God who depend on him and those around us for our needs. Like King Benjamin asked the followers of Christ, I also ask my readers the same questions: “Are we not all beggars? Do we not all depend upon the same Being, even God, for all the substance which we have, for both food and raiment” (Mosiah 4:19)? Are we not all required to be humble by reaching out to those in need? There are many around us that are in need, and in some small way, we can be humble by reaching out to help others.
Humility can be shown by sacrificing a few dollars to hand to a homeless person who is begging for money on a street corner. Humility may be shown by donating to Red Cross to help the now homeless families in the Midwest that are suffering from deadly tornadoes. Humility may come through donations to coat drives. For members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, humility may come by choosing to give “a generous fast offering,” donating money to the church’s humanitarian aid, helping a neighbor in need or volunteering time for any number of local charities.
Anytime someone sacrifices something good to do something better that blesses someone else is an example of humility. This is confirmed in the Old Testament book of Micah: “Will the Lord be pleased with thousands of rams, or with ten thousands of rivers of oil? O man, what is good; and what doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God” (Micah, 6:7-8). The Lord does not care if you are rich or poor, but he does care if you choose humility over pride. He cares if you walk with him by walking with others. In the New Testament book of Matthew, Christ taught, “Whosoever therefore shall humble himself as (little children) the same is greatest in the kingdom of heaven” (Matthew 18:4).
Paul Polman, the former president of Proctor and Gamble stated that “working together on solving something requires a high level of humility and a high level of self-awareness." Humility requires being self-aware of one’s actions and opinions of others. The book of Matthew states: “Judge not, that ye be not judged. For with that judgement ye judge, ye shall be judged” (Matthew 7:1-2). Everyone’s ultimate goal is to reach heaven, and we can do it together if we sacrifice pride by choosing humility. Then we will realize that all are equal in the eyes of God. So, go forth and help others.