Shauna Miller

Shauna Miller is pictured here with her award.

 Photo courtesy of Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25

POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.

Ms. Shauna Miller was recognized as the Employee of the Month for September. Ms. Miller works with the human resources and employee services departments and serves as the district’s insurance administrative assistant.

