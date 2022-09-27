POCATELLO — The Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25’s Employee-of-the-Month P.I.E.S. Award recognizes employees who "positively influence educational success." The award is for employees who go above and beyond in that effort.
Ms. Shauna Miller was recognized as the Employee of the Month for September. Ms. Miller works with the human resources and employee services departments and serves as the district’s insurance administrative assistant.
Normally, the first P.I.E.S. recognition is awarded in October. Ms. Miller’s performance exceeded even the normal scope of going above and beyond that it compelled award administrators to add a September award.
Ms. Miller was nominated for the award by her colleagues Tara Jensen, Shawna Sprague, Desiree Brown and Cheryl Howell.
Ms. Jensen wrote: "Shauna has gone above and beyond with the insurance switchover! I feel she has been extremely helpful with a positive attitude. She has put in a ton of hours for this seamless transition. I can imagine she has had to deal with some angry individuals and she has handled it with grace!"
Ms. Sprague wrote: “Since our district adopted to switch to the new State Insurance plan, I have noticed Shauna working tirelessly to make sure the transition for our employees goes as smoothly as possible. On several occasions, I have driven by the district well after hours and on the weekends and Shauna's car is in the parking lot. Making sure that employees sign up correctly, answering thousands of questions and fixing or adding information that was forgotten, and she has done it all with a smile on her face. What a huge job to take on to make sure that all District employees are covered and ready to go with the new insurance plan and not once ever mentioning the overwhelming amount of work and the long extra hours she has put in. Shauna is a shining example of an SD25 employee going above and beyond for her fellow co-workers.”
Ms. Brown wrote: “Shauna works so hard and she always stays late. She is so appreciated here in our District; we couldn't do it without her."
Ms. Howell wrote: “Shauna Miller has worked very hard in coordinating a smooth transition from our old insurance companies to our current new ones. She cares about each employee in the district and works with each one individually to make sure the plan they are signing up for is the best one for their situation, whether it is with medical insurance, disability or retirement. Shauna is very knowledgeable in her position and has worked many hours and many months to make this as easy as possible for each and every employee in the district. We are very lucky to have her in that position to take care of us and truly wants to do the best she can do for each employee. Shauna is very pleasant and I can't express enough how much she truly cares for our current needs with the transition as well as those who are retiring and those individuals in-between preparing for their future. She is more than deserving of this award.”
Ms. Miller was recognized at the board of trustees meeting on Sept. 20 and received a $50 gift card from the educational partner for this award, Lookout Credit Union.
