POCATELLO — The city of Pocatello’s Human Relations Advisory Committee will honor local human and civil rights champions again this year. HRAC is currently accepting nominations for the 2023 Human and Civil Rights Award.
Nominees should be organizations and individuals who have worked to improve Pocatello in one or more of the following ways:
— Helped protect and advance the human and civil rights of Pocatello residents.
— Promoted human rights training and programs.
— Worked to eradicate discrimination.
— Promoted equal educational opportunity and access for all.
— Worked to improve inter-group relations.
— Worked to eliminate hate-motivated incidents and/or harassment.
— Worked to reduce violence and promote peace.
— Worked to gain a greater voice for all in policy and decision-making.
— Helped to eliminate stereotyping in the community.
— Worked to educate others about extremists who threaten the human and civil rights of others.
— Worked to promote educational opportunities for physically and/or mentally challenged individuals.
— Worked to build more effective family, school and community partnerships.
The city of Pocatello HRAC provides a forum in which citizens may informally present their concerns or proposals regarding civil rights issues; advises the mayor and City Council as to civil rights concerns of the citizens of the community; suggests programs to promote positive relations among all members of our community, and strives to improve relations among all members of the community, regardless of their race, color, national origin, ancestry, religion, creed, sex, age, marital or familial status, physical or mental disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression.
