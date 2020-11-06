I realize that by the time this article gets shared widely, there may be a resolution to the delay in election results, but maybe not. As a school counselor, I have had an interesting vantage point to the collective anxiety we have all endured through this. I was met by a student Thursday morning who was asking me why folks in a certain state couldn’t get their act together and count votes well. Another student gave me a rundown of how “their candidate could get to 270 electoral votes even without Pennsylvania.” I’ve seen some tears. I’ve heard the fears expressed. It would be one thing if this were an exercise in government class and the kids were effectively learning how elections work. But it’s not a class is it? And while they may be learning, they are experiencing anxiety over the unsettledness of the election process. So you aren’t watching this unfold in a vacuum. Your family is watching too. Your kids are listening to the news you have on, and they’re listening to you discuss it at the dinner table. How can we talk with our families about the election in a healthy way, rather than stirring up anxiety in them or ourselves?
The first thing I would mention is the power of being positive. I know it’s easier to see the negative, and I know it’s easier to talk about the worst case scenario than how things could all begin to go right. I also know that we all have different ideas of what “things going right” means. So I’m inviting you to do the hard work of looking for the positive. Make it a family exercise. What are the great things about America, our system of government, and our way of life that haven’t changed since Tuesday night? There are positive things. Find them, and celebrate those things! We replicate what we celebrate. And you highlighting the good will ensure the good is cherished and recognized by future generations.
Next, this is an opportunity for family leadership. You have the power to look at your family and say, “This is going to be OK.” America is great because of the strength that flows from our dinner tables, not what flows from evening news anchors or even the people who win elections. Speak hope to your family. We also replicate what we tolerate. If we tolerate negativity and let anxiety pervade our homes and hearts, it won’t stop. I invite you to choose hope. Choose to find and fight for the positive. Choose to take on the responsibility of making the world into the place you want it to be. I trust you to make it more than I do a politician. The hope of America doesn’t rest in the White House, it rests in your house. That was true the day before Election Day, and it’s true today.
Dr. David Walker is a local school counselor and graduate student in the master’s in social work program at Idaho State University. He lives in Pocatello with his wife and three children.