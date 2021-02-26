More than 260,000 adults in Idaho experience mental illness each year, but fewer than half of those individuals (47.5 percent) receive mental health treatment or counseling to help address their condition (according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration). Many people, and their loved ones, don’t even recognize they might be ill. The key to understanding people’s needs and getting them help could be as simple as reaching out, starting a conversation and letting them know you’re concerned. Here are some tips on what to look for and how to start that conversation with a loved one who’s struggling.
Many people have mental health concerns, but those become a mental illness when ongoing signs and symptoms cause frequent stress and affect their ability to function. Look for:
— Extreme mood changes of highs and lows.
— Withdrawal from friends and activities.
— Significant tiredness, low energy or problems sleeping.
— Problems with alcohol or drug use.
— Sometimes symptoms of a mental health disorder appear as physical problems, such as stomach pain, back pain and headaches.
How to approach someone who you think needs help:
— Show that you are concerned in a way that is not confrontational or judgmental.
— Keep questions simple. Ask how the person is doing, when they began experiencing these feelings and how you can help provide support.
— Avoid phrases that could sound accusatory. Although you may not understand what the person is feeling, it is important to only express your unwavering support.
— Offer reassurance and hope. Let the person know that they are not alone, and that you are there to support them in actively seeking treatment to help them feel better.
A good starting point:
— The first and most important step is to listen. Don’t feel as if you need to solve their problems or give advice.
— Suggest reaching out to a local recovery support resource. Consider having some suggestions ready to share or offer to find those resources together.
— After your initial conversation, stay engaged with your loved one and check in regularly.
— It’s up to all of us to reach out and encourage our friends, neighbors and family members to access mental health resources. Raising awareness and reducing stigma around mental health and substance use are keys to supporting wellbeing in our entire community.
Remember, sometimes all it takes is a gentle nudge to help someone take that first step on their path to recovery.
Visit www.optum.com/helloidaho to download free materials to help begin the conversation around mental health well-being, overcoming stigma and reducing isolation and loneliness.
Dr. Julie Wood is the medical director at Optum Idaho.