Many students have been back at in-person school for a while, and if they haven’t, they will be soon. While this can be an exciting time for youngsters, it can also be a huge source of anxiety if they’re being bullied. Some are already cyberbullying. But with effective communication, you can not only stop bullying, but prevent it.
First, let’s talk about the effects of bullying. It’s linked to many negative outcomes for kids who are bullied and those doing the bullying. Those include impacts on mental health, substance use and suicide.
Kids who are bullied are more likely to experience:
— Depression and anxiety
— Changes in sleep and eating patterns
— Loss of interest in activities they used to enjoy
— Physical health issues
— Lower grades and school participation
Kids who bully others are more likely to experience:
— Getting into fights, vandalizing property and even dropping out of school
— Being abusive toward their partners, spouses or children when they become adults
— Abusing alcohol and other drugs in adolescence or as an adult
But how can parents tell if their kids are being bullied or bullying others? First, look for warning signs like unexplainable injuries, lost or destroyed possessions, frequent headaches or stomach aches, and decreased self-esteem. Signs of cyberbullying include noticeable increases or decreases in device use, social media accounts being shut down or new ones appearing, and a child hiding their device when others are nearby.
Then, start a conversation with some general questions like:
— What do you think “bullying” looks like?
— What is it like on the bus or in the lunchroom?
— Do you ever feel lonely or left out?
— Do kids ever call you mean names or tease you?
If your child is being bullied, or bullying, the first step is to find out exactly what happened:
— Keep all the involved children separate.
— Get the story from several sources, both adults and kids.
— Listen without blaming.
— Don’t call the act “bullying” while you are trying to understand what happened.
— If it’s cyberbullying, document the harmful posts with screenshots.
— Understand how all this made them feel.
Then, contact the teacher, school counselor, school principal, and if you don’t think that’s helping, contact the school superintendent. You can also report cyberbullying to the social media platforms themselves, which have policies against that type of content.
If, as a parent or caregiver, you learn that your child may be responsible for bullying another child it can be an overwhelming experience and one that creates a variety of feelings in you. It’s important to remain measured in your response and try to determine what the facts are before acting on the problem. There are any number of reasons that children and adolescents resort to bullying others, some of them include the following:
Top five reasons kids bully other kids:
1. They’re trying to fit in. They see another kid do it and get positive social results — so they try it out themselves.
2. They feel powerless and compensate for their uncomfortable emotion by acting out. They see adults react when other kids bully, so they do it to draw attention.
3. They’ve been bullied themselves and are trying to re-establish their sense of worth and power by directing their frustration at another child.
4. They don’t understand the harm they’re causing. Kids often don’t know where the line between comedy and cruelty is, nor do they understand that when they cross that line, they can cause real harm.
5. They may have issues with emotional regulation, impulse control or difficulty practicing empathy and compassion. They may have ideas and emotions they’re not equipped to deal with, which may cause them to lash out at others.
When you’re able to determine what the circumstances are, it’s important to talk with your child or adolescent about the problem. It may be a situation that warrants more intervention than a parent is prepared for and suggests that help from a mental health professional experienced in working with these issues is indicated.
Beyond stopping it, talking to your kids about bullying can prevent it. Even if it’s not happening to them, kids can play a pivotal role in this. Make sure they know what bullying is, that they should be more than just a bystander, and that they need to tell an adult if it’s happening. Also, kids going out of their way to say a simple, “Hello,” and include kids in activities can make a big difference in preventing them from being or feeling bullied.
Dennis J. Woody, Ph.D., is a senior clinical program consultant at Optum Idaho.