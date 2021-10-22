Cybersecurity is becoming increasingly essential for everyone to practice. Cybersecurity is a topic that some prefer to avoid due to its perceived inconvenience, but that attitude will most likely allow you to become the next victim of a cyberattack. You have the responsibility to know how to protect yourself from cyber threats, as well as inform family and friends how they can. A lot of people don’t realize how vulnerable to attack or theft of information social media makes them in modern-day cyberspace. Most people think that social media is only a place to connect with old friends, stay in touch with family and browse through endless cat memes. However, people often forget to consider how social media platforms can also become a treasure trove for cybercriminals.
There are many methods that cybercriminals can use to socially manipulate you into giving away your personal information, and one of them includes social media data harvesting. This means that they use the information that you post on your social media against you or to get even more information. What was the last name of your third-grade teacher? What is the name of your favorite pet? If these questions sound familiar, they most likely are. When you set up an online account, you will answer security questions like these. One way that hackers will try to steal this information is by posting pictures on social media containing these questions in hopes of getting responses and obtaining your security response answers. Also, they can gather your information by finding clues from your posts if your social media is public. They then use that information to break into accounts. A cybersecurity best practice is to refrain from posting any personal information to social media and keeping your accounts private.
What else can you do to stay safe on the internet? According to cybersecurity experts, you should keep software up-to-date, avoid opening suspicious emails, create strong passwords, use two-factor authentication, avoid using public networks, as well as many others.
There is much to learn about cybersecurity, and the best way to do so is by practicing it for a living. If you aren’t interested in the cybersecurity field, that’s all right. You can still be involved by getting up to speed on basic cybersecurity practices by going to www.cisa.gov/cyber-hygiene-services.
Although, if you are interested, a good place to start in becoming a cybersecurity professional would be to get certified. There are many certifications out there, but the most widely known certifications that give you a competitive edge are CompTIA Security +, CompTIA Network +, CISSP, SSCP, CISA, and CISM. You can learn more about these certifications through a quick internet search. It's important to know that criminals will always take advantage of what they can, and it's equally important to teach ourselves how to repel them.