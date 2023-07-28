Last weekend I was throwing the football with my son and son-in-law. Now, both of these guys are in their early 20s and fit. I’m 46, and while I exercise regularly… I’m 46. Naturally, throwing the football with these guys turns into competition. “Let's see if we can defend one another and run pass routes trying to catch a long throw.” Basically the goal became either outrun or fake right and run left faster than your opponent, and then catch a pass. When the time came for me to run out for a catch I thought, “This old guy still has moves. I’m going to run out, fake left, then sprint to the right and catch a pass. I’ll show these boys what’s up.”
Fast forward 10 seconds. I had successfully ran forward, faked left and cut right without breaking my ankles, and I was turning right to sprint forward for a pass when it went wrong. My momentum successfully shifted to the right, but unfortunately there was too much momentum and I started to stumble. It seemed like it happened in slow motion in my brain. I had time to think thoughts like, “No way I’m going to fall. You can do this, straighten up! I’m definitely falling. Which shoulder do I use less so I can fall on that one?” And down I went. The momentum was too much once I started leaning. Thankfully I popped up with minimal damage to my body and my ego.
Let’s talk about the momentum in your life concerning your emotional health. Are you trending in a healthy direction, with skills and balance that will sustain you as you move through life? Or are you leaning too far in the wrong direction, watching yourself fall in slow motion? Even more important, as your family and friends watch you do they see you modeling healthy emotional regulation? Or do they have a front row seat to your face planting in the dirt?
Just in case you’re trying to decide which shoulder you want to fall on, let’s review how to utilize and model some healthy emotional regulation skills.
The first is mindfulness. The heart of mindfulness is being present in the here and now. Too often we don’t realize we are struggling until it's too late. It is so important to our emotional health that we develop the practice of slowing down and paying attention to what we are thinking and how we are feeling. Don’t judge yourself harshly if you recognize negative emotions. Allow your family and friends to see you being intentional about being present, and being honest about how you are.
Connected to mindfulness is deep breathing. Healthy breathing practices can regulate your heart rate, reduce anxiety, and re-engage your brain in a way that allows you to be intentional about how you respond to stress. Breathe in through your nose for four seconds, and exhale through your mouth for four more. Do that several times. Let your family see you pause to breathe in difficult situations. Gather your thoughts and feelings, and be intentional about responding well.
Another emotional regulation skill has to do with positive attention-shifting strategies. If that sounds like mumbo jumbo, take a look at what’s in your hands. You may be reading this article on your phone, or you could be reading a good old fashioned newspaper. Maybe you picked up the phone or paper because you were bored in the checkout line at the grocery store. Maybe reading the news is how you decompress after a day of work. That’s an attention-shifting strategy. Neither of those things are bad, but we have to be intentional about keeping attention-shifting in balance. Too much time on your phone or watching television to decompress after a long day can cost you important relationship time. Learn to attention-shift using skills that keep you present with the people you love.
I want you to have the skills you need to live in balance with your emotions. That’s important so you don’t end up with too much momentum towards a fall. Slow down, be thoughtful, breathe, and be intentional about being well. Not only will these skills keep you healthy, but you will set an example for the people around you which helps them as well!
Dr. David Walker is a school counselor and therapist living in Cookeville, Tennessee. A former resident of Pocatello, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, but Pocatello is still in their hearts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.