Dr. David Walker

Dr. David Walker

Last weekend I was throwing the football with my son and son-in-law. Now, both of these guys are in their early 20s and fit. I’m 46, and while I exercise regularly… I’m 46. Naturally, throwing the football with these guys turns into competition. “Let's see if we can defend one another and run pass routes trying to catch a long throw.” Basically the goal became either outrun or fake right and run left faster than your opponent, and then catch a pass. When the time came for me to run out for a catch I thought, “This old guy still has moves. I’m going to run out, fake left, then sprint to the right and catch a pass. I’ll show these boys what’s up.”

Fast forward 10 seconds. I had successfully ran forward, faked left and cut right without breaking my ankles, and I was turning right to sprint forward for a pass when it went wrong. My momentum successfully shifted to the right, but unfortunately there was too much momentum and I started to stumble. It seemed like it happened in slow motion in my brain. I had time to think thoughts like, “No way I’m going to fall. You can do this, straighten up! I’m definitely falling. Which shoulder do I use less so I can fall on that one?” And down I went. The momentum was too much once I started leaning. Thankfully I popped up with minimal damage to my body and my ego.

Dr. David Walker is a school counselor and therapist living in Cookeville, Tennessee. A former resident of Pocatello, he and his wife moved to Tennessee to be closer to family, but Pocatello is still in their hearts.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.