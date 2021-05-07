The Lavaside wildfire in Firth started on April 21 and burned over 1,200 acres of brush and trees. Starting as a controlled burn, the fire quickly got out of control due to wind patterns. Sadly a few structures were burned, and thankfully no one lost their lives. This terrifying and chaotic emergency causes physical, environmental and human damage. Among the household items effected, food supply may also have smoke damage. Determining how the food has been compromised and if it is unsafe is an important step in recovery.
After a house or property fire, one must go through and inspect the home and contents after it is safe to do so. Not only will there be fire damage, but water, smoke, chemical (from firefighting) and heat damage. Toxic fumes can contaminate food items and household goods. How can you tell what can be salvaged in the kitchen?
Here are some guidelines for salvaging food after a fire:
— Throw out anything that has come in contact with the waters, or the chemicals used in fighting the fire, including fresh produce, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, opened containers and packages, food packaged in cardboard, foil, paper, plastic, cloth and screw-topped jars and bottles, spices, extracts, staples help in canisters and any foods stored outside the refrigerator that were exposed to smoke or fumes.
— Throw out raw food like potatoes or fruit if they are outside the refrigerator. They have been contaminated by the smoke of fumes.
— Throw out anything that was charred or near the fire. Heat damage may not be seen on the outside or canned goods, but the heat can re-cook the ingredients in the can causing harm.
— Throw out one time use plastic cups, plates and utensils. If you’re not sure they were damaged, toss them.
— Disinfect any can that were not heat damaged and that are free from dents or rust. First scrub the can with detergent and then submerge it into a mixture of chlorine bleach and water; one cup of bleach to five gallons water. You will then dry the can and label using a permanent marker.
If you go through these steps after a fire, you may end up with food that can be salvaged. Remember if the food is not safe for you, it won’t be safe for a pet either. University of Idaho Extension advises all to be educated on what we need to do to be safe. For more information, contact your local Extension office or visit extensiondisaster.net.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.