Every year in Idaho, law enforcement gets reports of thousands of incidents of domestic violence. But there are likely thousands of cases that go unreported. Many survivors of domestic violence do not report to law enforcement out of a fear of retaliation, loss of child custody or conflicted feelings toward the abuser. The pandemic has only increased that isolation for victims, preventing more of them from coming forward and increasing the severity of abuse.
Especially at the start of a new relationship, it’s not always easy to tell if it will later become abusive. Possessive and controlling behaviors don’t always appear overnight and may emerge as the relationship grows. Even though many survivors aren’t reporting, there are things friends and family can look for, or even survivors themselves, that might be signs of an abusive relationship or a relationship that could become abusive.
If you think someone might be being abused, ask about these red flags, and if you’re in a relationship, look for these red flags in your partner:
• Showing extreme jealousy of your friends and time spent away from them.
• Insulting, demeaning, or shaming you, especially in front of other people.
• Preventing you from making your own decisions, even about work, school, or money.
• Pressuring you into sex or sexual acts.
• Insulting your parenting or threatening to harm or take away your children or pets.
• Intimidating you with weapons.
As you can see from the red flags, domestic violence goes beyond physical violence. Emotional and psychological abuse can often be just as extreme. Lack of physical violence does not mean the abuser is any less dangerous, nor does it mean the victim is any less trapped by the abuse. The one constant component of domestic violence is one partner’s consistent efforts to maintain power and control over the other.
Here are some things to keep in mind when you talk to someone who is in an abusive relationship:
• If someone is in immediate danger, call 911: If there’s an imminent threat, call 911 and you can ask the responding officer for an emergency protective order. Understand that if they are leaving the relationship, that’s the most dangerous time for them.
• Listen, believe, and validate them: Let them know you care, and you want them to be safe. Do not ask questions that imply blame.
• Don’t judge them: They didn’t choose to stay in an abusive relationship. The truth is, they’re often trapped emotionally, physically or financially. Ending the abuse is a matter of the victim being able to safely escape their abuser or others holding the abuser accountable.
• Don’t pressure them to make quick decisions: Respect their choices, and do not assume that they are ready to leave.
• Be comforting: Assure them that their conversation with you will not be revealed to their abuser. Provide information and resources so they can make informed decisions about their future.
There are a lot of resources out there. Here are just a few:
• The Idaho Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-669-3176
• The Idaho Council on Domestic Violence and Victim Assistance: 208-384-0419
• The Idaho CareLine: 211
Dr. Julie Wood is the behavioral medical director at Optum Idaho.