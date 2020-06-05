To build off of my last article, let's go over the last two parts concerning communication as a coach or a teacher.
Coach to their purpose
Let’s face it, coaches can be nerdy at times! Stuff that excites us probably does not excite our students. I can guarantee most of your students don’t care about where their hamstring inserts or why performing a squat is going to activate their posterior chain. What they do care about is how it will enhance their performance and help them reach their goal.
It is important to learn how to speak their language. Instead of going into detail about what muscle groups the squat works tell your clients, they are squatting because it will increase their vertical and make them a better rebounder. One strategy for this is to color-code their workout based on how it matches up to their goals and needs. Exercises that will increase vertical can be red, exercises that focus on a change of direction are green, and so on and so forth. This allows your athlete an immediate response on why they are performing a specific exercise. If they know that the exercise is important to reaching their goal they will probably give a little more effort as well.
It is also important when coaching athletes to understand there sport and environment.
You should be doing this anyway to create an effective training program. However, just knowing the physiological aspects of the sport is not enough to effectively reach your athlete. Different cultural aspects develop with different sports. A good example of this could be the different dynamic there is between a team sport athlete and an individual sport athlete. It is important to be aware and be able to adapt your coaching to these differences because they have the potential to affect your program just like poor diet, sleep or lack of time would.
Be transparent
If you want to truly build trust with your clients, you have to be willing to give a little to the relationship. We can’t expect to be able to load up our clients with information and a flurry of questions and not give anything back in return. If a particular client is shy and unwilling to ask questions feel free to volunteer some information about yourself. This will probably be a little uncomfortable at first. I know it is for me. Allowing your clients to see that you are a real person with real challenges just like them will put you mutual ground and help build their trust. Be true to yourself in these moments and don’t be afraid to be a little vulnerable.
It is easy to feel rushed in a training session and leave the session feeling like you did not communicate with a client as well as you could have. These quick tips serve as a reminder of things we should be striving to improve on every session. Communication takes time to improve and should be practiced and researched just like other aspects of coaching.
Raised in Pocatello, Darren Hansen feels right at home coaching at HansenAthletics and heading up marketing at Streamline Sports Physical Therapy. With a background in collegiate and professional strength and conditioning, Darren is accustomed to high performance, diverse populations and accountability. Forever a student, Darren is always looking to strengthen, question and improve his understanding of human movement and performance. In addition, he currently works with clients and coaches across the world through the HansenAthletics online coaching platform. Darren can be reached at 208-569-1533, Darren@Streamlinesportspt.com, or via social media @HansenAthletics and @StreamlineSportsP.