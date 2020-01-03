The holidays are over and now it’s time to clean everything up. Put away the Christmas decorations, scrub the carpet where your long-lost uncle spilled his sparkling cider, help the kids find places for their new toys, and so on.
It is also likely a good time to clean yourself up as well! Detoxing, for lack of a better word, from all the scrumptious foods, alcohol, and skipping your regular exercises sessions will help you get off to a good, clean start this new year.
There are a number of commercial products that claim to help you detox, and some may work well. But there is a simple way to do it without spending money after you’ve already depleted your wallet over the holidays: real food! Broccoli (and all the cruciferous vegetables) is likely one of the best foods to clean your system.
It contains glucoraphanin, gluconasturtiin, and glucobrassicin, among other nutrients, which will help to flush out and eliminate toxins that have entered the body. The fiber also can help restore regularity. Berries and fruits all have good doses of vitamin C to help clean you out and restore your liver function.
They, too, are packed with fiber to get the system clean. Restoring your good bowel bacteria is a really good idea as well, especially if you drank alcohol. Taking a probiotic for a few weeks or eating live-cultured yogurt and adding extra fermented foods to your diet such as sauerkraut and kimchi may be of benefit.
Finally, drinking coconut water can help balance the system and restore your pH to allow full recovery from your festivities. Give 2020 a great start by allowing your body to fully recover from 2019! Happy New Year!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at http://drwilley.com.