Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, food supply has been affected in the following ways: purchasing, acquisition and preparing food. An online survey was conducted by the Agriculture and Food Research Initiative to determine ways in which consumers adapted to supply chain challenges. Data was collected July 14 to Aug. 19, 2021, among U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older and included a sample size of 1,004 respondents.
One of the most common ways respondents acquired food was gardening, with nearly 40 percent (n=328) and 75 percent doing so for the first time. While 13 percent (n=140) of people hunted, fished or foraged/gathered to acquire food during the pandemic, 26 percent (n=53) of those responding did so for the first time. Not surprisingly, use of food programs assisted many during the pandemic, with SNAP/WIC or other financial assistance programs, food banks or pantries, fresh produce boxes, farm-to-community boxes, prepared (cooked) food distribution and/or school food programs.
Food handling was a concern and was expressed with 56.7 percent (n=569) of respondents disinfecting food items purchased, repackaging of bulk items and/or bought single serve products by 43.2 percent (n=434). Among the Western region of 222 respondents, which made up 22 percent of responses, contracting COVID-19 was an extremely important factor for 38 percent (n=85) of respondents when making food purchasing decisions early in the pandemic. Personal safety risk (n=76) and product availability (n=69) were extremely important factors when making food purchasing decisions during the pandemic period (March-April 2020).
As consumers, we move forward with food acquisition challenges continuing year into year three of the pandemic. As a resilient population, the Western region of the U.S. moves forward to garden, bake, hunt, fish and acquire food safe options daily. For more information to extend your food supply, contact your local Extension office or Health Department.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.