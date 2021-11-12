We all have a friend or coworker, possibly even a family member who can walk around the block — one time — and lose weight. You, on the other hand, wake up at 5 a.m. most mornings, drive up hill both to and from the gym, exercise for two hours to the point of exhaustion and get rewarded for your efforts by gaining a pound.
There are several variables that make this scenario an unfortunate truth, but one not talked about often is the personal genetic component and how it is related to fitness.
A study published in the journal PLOS ONE from the Cambridge Centre for Sport & Exercise Sciences at Anglia Ruskin University in England, found that up to 72 percent of the difference between people in performance outcome following a specific exercise can be due to genetic differences — even when performing the exact same exercise.
The study focused on performance measures such as muscle strength, power and cardiovascular fitness and found that 13 genes have a role in exercise outcomes. Specifically meaning that the genes and associated alleles (a section of a gene) are responsible for how well your body responds to different exercises.
This does not mean if your genetic make-up does not respond to generally accepted exercise that you should throw in the towel and not exercise. It means you need to try several different movement programs to find the ones that work for you.
Future research will likely specify, based on your genetics, what exercises (type, how long, how often, etc.) offer optimal benefits from your efforts. If you do not reach goals running, quit running. Find something else, hire a trainer; just do not stop moving.
And do not forget there are other benefits of daily movement not accounted for in this study such as exercise’s antidepressant effects, heart and metabolic health benefits, and quality of life results.
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
