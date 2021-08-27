Thousands of types of bacteria are naturally present in our environment. Not all bacteria cause disease in humans. For example, in our gastrointestinal tract or “gut,” there are many strains of beneficial bacteria. Also, some bacteria are used beneficially in making cheese and yogurt. The bacteria which cause disease are called pathogens. When certain pathogens enter the food supply, they can cause foodborne illness.
Bacteria may be present on products when you purchase them. Plastic-wrapped boneless chicken and ground meat, for example, were once part of live chickens or cattle. Raw meat, poultry, seafood and eggs are not sterile. Neither is fresh produce such as lettuce, tomatoes, sprouts, and melons.
But don’t lose hope. When we have healthy immune systems, our bodies can remain strong amidst exposure. If you believe you have come in contact with a suspected foodborne illness, follow these steps.
Seek treatment as necessary: If the victim is in an “at risk” group, such as an infant, young child, pregnant women, older adults or persons with weakened immune systems, seek medical care immediately. Likewise, if symptoms persist or are severe (such as bloody diarrhea, excessive nausea and vomiting, or high temperature), call your doctor.
Preserve the evidence: If a portion of the suspect food is available, wrap it securely, mark “DANGER” and freeze it. Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap in warm water, and rinse then dry. Save all the packaging materials, such as cans or cartons. Write down the food type, the date, other identifying marks on the package, the time consumed and when the onset of symptoms occurred. Save any identical unopened products. These actions will help your health care provider and health department determine the pathogen.
Call the local health department if the suspect food was served at a large gathering, from a restaurant or other foodservice facility, or if it is a commercial product. This action will protect other persons from being exposed to the pathogen.
Source: USDA
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a family and consumer sciences educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at 208-785-8060 or jhbuck@uidaho.edu.