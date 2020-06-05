Ready to use the grill? Or need an update on best techniques? Families are doing more grilling this year with an increase of 255 percent in March compared to 2019. Being home has given us more time to enjoy outside cooking. There may be some steps to grilling which need to be updated or reviewed to make sure you are keeping your family as food safe as possible.
Clean hands and surfaces. Washing your hands and surfaces the correct way will help reduce the risk of harmful germs.
- Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.
- Wash your cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and counter tops with hot soapy water after preparing each food item and before you go on to the next food.
- Do not rinse raw meat or poultry with water before cooking it. This is not a safety step, and it could spread dangerous germs around your kitchen.
Thawing meat. You may be able to buy more meat in bulk now to freeze for later use. Make sure to thaw meats properly.
- Never let raw meat, poultry, eggs, cooked food or cut fresh fruits or vegetables sit at room temperature more than two hours before putting them in the refrigerator or freezer (one hour when the temperature is above 90 degrees).
- Never thaw food at room temperature. Food must be kept at a safe temperature during thawing.
- There are three safe ways to defrost food: in the refrigerator, in cold water, and in the microwave. Food thawed in cold water or in the microwave should be cooked immediately.
Marinades. Including a marinade will tenderize and add flavor to your protein.
- Always marinate foods in the refrigerator, not on the counter or outdoors.
- Don’t use sauce that was used to marinate raw meat or poultry on cooked food.
Do you know your temperatures for meat, poultry, and fish? Use a food thermometer to be sure.
- Beef, pork, veal and lamb (roast, steaks and chops): 145 degrees with a three-minute “rest time” after removal from the heat source
- Ground meats: 160 degrees
- Poultry (whole, parts or ground): 165 degrees
- Eggs and egg dishes: 160 degrees, but cook eggs until both the yolk and the white are firm; scrambled eggs should not be runny
- Fin fish: 145 degrees
- Shrimp, lobster and crabs: flesh pearly and opaque
- Clams, oysters and mussels: shells open during cooking
- Scallops: milky white, opaque and firm
Avoid cross-contamination. This happens when hands or utensil come in contact with fresh proteins then contact foods which will not be cooked before they are eaten.
- Never place cooked food on a plate that previously held raw meat, poultry or seafood.
- Use one cutting board for fresh produce and a separate one for raw meat, poultry and seafood.
- Be sure to have plenty of clean utensils and platters on hand.
Leftovers. We call the plan-overs at our house. Handle these safely to prevent foodborne illness.
- Plan on enough storage space in the refrigerator and freezer. In the refrigerator, air needs to circulate . Use an appliance thermometer in your refrigerator to monitor the temperature.
- Divide large amounts of leftovers into shallow containers for quicker cooling in the refrigerator.
- Leftovers stored in the refrigerator should be consumed within three or four days.
- Reheat leftovers to 165 degrees before eating.
Need some new recipe ideas? Visit fightbac.org/saferecipes or contact your Extension educator.
Julie Buck, EdD, RDN, is a registered dietitian, who is employed as a Family and Consumer Sciences Educator at the University of Idaho Extension, Bingham County. She can be reached at jhbuck@uidaho.edu.