POCATELLO — The Hope and Recovery Resource Center in Pocatello has announced its annual fundraising breakfast to be held in the Idaho State University Student Union Building’s main ballroom on May 14. Doors open for registration and coffee at 8:45 a.m., and a fast-paced program will provide entertainment until 11 a.m. A traditional American breakfast will be served, and there will be inspirational speakers as well as live music provided by the band Positive Impact.
The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. is a nonprofit organization that provides direct services, peer support and referrals for people seeking recovery from addiction and/or mental health issues. In addition to the Pocatello facility, The Hope and Recovery Resource Center operates rural outreach centers in American Falls and Soda Springs. Some of the services offered include recovery coaching, transportation support, safe and sober group activities, employment assistance, educational classes and self-help support groups. All services are free. The Hope and Recovery Resource Center is committed to a peer support model, and much of the work at the Center is provided by volunteers who are in recovery.
The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. is currently in an exciting period of rapid transition and organizational growth. Last year they added a community re-entry program for incarcerated individuals leaving prison to their menu of services, and this year they are launching a weekly Family Recovery Night program designed to address the issues of children and family members of people who are struggling with addiction or who are in early recovery. They are also preparing to move to a new facility and have a number of other projects in the works.
Since The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Inc. opened its doors six years ago, it has proven to be a vital asset to the communities served.
“Even with the very best addiction treatment available, most people in recovery must plug into a strong community support system or their chances of maintaining recovery are slim at best,” said Kraig Boyd, The Hope and Recovery Resource Center’s board chair. “Families and entire communities pay a high price when we do not do all that we can do to aid people seeking recovery.”
Chris Daniels, the executive director of the Hope and Recovery Center pointed out that “these positive, pro-active programs are helping our friends, family and neighbors while also saving valuable tax dollars by keeping people out of jail and the hospital. Our support of these programs will make our future brighter.”
The Hope and Recovery Resource Center Fundraising Committee is hoping to have the biggest turnout ever for their annual breakfast event this year. Advance reservations are required for admittance and must be made by Friday. Guests will be asked to make a generous donation to support local people in recovery. Invite your friends, neighbors and come prepared to have a very memorable morning.
For additional information or to make reservations, contact Chris Daniels at 208-241-7609 or chris@hopeandrecovery.net.