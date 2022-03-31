Warren Willey
In my time in medicine, I have seen the evolution of many alternative medical interventions slowly gain mainstream status.
For example: it is now readily accepted that what you eat matters.
I was ridiculed in the 1990s and early 2000s by people in the health care field, as I would always discuss diet and exercise with my patients.
Now these same people are professing the power of food.
The use of several alternative treatments is also slowly gaining conventional significance – such as the use of honey as a medicinal.
Honey has been used for centuries not only as a sweetener, but to treat infections. It does this by boosting the immune system with its antibacterial action.
It contains vitamins such as pantothenic acid, ascorbic acid, and riboflavin, as well as minerals including iron, magnesium, calcium, potassium and zinc.
Honey has powerful anti-inflammatory, antibacterial and antioxidant properties.
Many are aware of its power with wounds and skin issues, but honey is also great for dry skin and chapped lips due to its moisturizing benefits.
It is used as a natural cough suppressant for young children since it is as effective as over-the-counter medicines.
Several honey-based hair products are available (or can be homemade) for dandruff and dermatitis.
Honey also contains proteins that can help prevent your hair from breaking and may even help in hair growth.
Consuming raw, organic honey has been shown to help with seasonal allergies and to help decrease acid reflux.
Honey is a wonderful alternative to regular sugar, and although it is mostly sugar itself, several of the benefits seem to outweigh sugar dangers.
Now that honey has become an excepted therapeutic, keep honey in your pantry, your medicine cabinet, and possibly your shower!
Dr. Warren Willey is a Pocatello physician. Visit his website at drwilley.com.
