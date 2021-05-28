At any given time, there are more than 2,300 people who are experiencing homelessness in Idaho. Exact numbers are tough to nail down, because not enough of these people are getting care and being diagnosed, but at a minimum, 20 to 25 percent of these people have serious and persistent mental health concerns. For comparison, a recent Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration study found that only 4.2 percent of U.S. adults have been diagnosed with a serious and persistent mental illness. Some of the most common types of mental illness among people experiencing homelessness are affective disorders such as depression and bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse disorders.
Also…
• 16 percent have substance use disorder problems.
• 44 percent have some form of disability.
• 45 percent have any mental illness.
When it comes to homelessness and mental illness, it’s a two-way street. They can cause or exacerbate each other. Someone’s mental health concerns may lead to cognitive and behavioral issues that make it difficult to earn a stable income or hold on to stable housing. Then, homelessness can be a traumatic event that influences a person’s symptoms of mental illness, creating higher levels of psychiatric distress and substance abuse. But several studies have also shown that people with mental health problems often find themselves homeless because of, simply, poverty and a lack of available low-income housing.
Tragically, it’s less likely that people experiencing homelessness will, or can, seek care even though they may qualify for Medicaid and could benefit from mental health services. Continuity of care is very difficult when the homeless person has no cellphone, dependable transportation, consistent residence or capacity to effectively self-advocate. Nevertheless, it’s important for all of us to work to get people into stable housing, which will improve mental health outcomes and the health of our communities overall.
If you’re able to give back, find the shelter in your community and ask them how you can help. If you’re experiencing homelessness, or in danger of becoming homeless, two big programs from Idaho Housing and Finance can help a lot.
Continuum of Care (CoC): This program is designed to quickly rehouse people and families experiencing homelessness while minimizing the trauma and dislocation. It provides both permanent and short-term housing options, along with supportive services.
Emergency Solutions Grant (ESG): This program is designed to be the first step in a continuum of assistance to prevent homelessness and to enable homeless people and families to move toward independent living.
Dr. Dennis Woody is a pediatric neuropsychologist providing support to Optum Idaho’s Medical team for care management and has been with the team since 2013. Before coming to Optum, Dr. Woody practiced in Idaho for 27 years with an emphasis in consultation for children and adolescents with neurodevelopmental, neurological and behavioral health concerns.