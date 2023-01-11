IDAHO FALLS — Local playwright, Heather Fahnestock of Idaho Falls and Megan Rhodes of Menan will direct local homeschooled youth, who are part of iFamily Leadership Academy’s ACTivate drama class in the upcoming comedy, “Everybody Nose,” based on a French fairy tale and adapted by Heather Fahnestock.
ACTivate will perform “Everybody Nose” on Jan. 24, 26 and 27 at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. and an early performance on Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. The play will be performed at Christ Community Church, 5742 S. 5th W. in Idaho Falls. Admission is free. Concessions will be available for purchase. ACTivate mentors, Heather Fahnestock of Idaho Falls and Megan Rhodes of Menan, direct this play with assistance from ACTivate alumni, Grant Fahnestock of Idaho Falls and Britton Rhodes of Menan.
“Everybody Nose” is the story, as seen through the imagination of 5-year-old Lizzie, of a prince who has been cursed by a wicked fairy to have an enormous nose. Furthermore, the prince will never be happy until he admits his nose is too large, but everyone tells him it is magnificent. After falling for a princess with a very small nose, Rupert goes on a quest to find her and discover the truth. Soon, Lizzie has inserted herself and her brothers into the story in an attempt to help everyone live happily ever after.
ACTivate is part of iFamily Leadership Academy, a local group of homeschool families meeting weekly for shared educational opportunities. Since its founding in 2010, iFamily Leadership Academy has performed numerous plays. It currently has three acting groups: iShakespeare, ACTivate Stage Left and ACTivate Stage Right. The organization’s website is ifamilyleadershipacademy.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.