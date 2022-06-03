POCATELLO — Where in Pocatello can you enjoy an enchilada, rice and beans, a fresh-grilled bratwurst, authentic Filipino pancit and a piece of homemade apple pie, all washed down with a cold beer? On June 11, you can sample all that and more at the 23rd annual International Food Festival at Holy Spirit Catholic Parish, 7th and Wyeth. The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Proceeds from this year’s festival will go toward the beautification of Holy Spirit Catholic Church, which is celebrating its 150th anniversary this year, in its location at 455 N. Hayes. Ambitious landscaping and remodeling of the entryway to the historic church are planned to begin this year.
Every year for the past 23, Holy Spirit parishioners have prepared foods from their various ethnic origins and served them up from booths set up in the block surrounding the parish office building and St. Anthony chapel. The street is closed off in front of the church and parish offices to accommodate the food booths and entertainment, which will include Filipino dancers this year.
There will be eight booths available this year, including Filipino (pancit, adobo with rice, veggie and meat egg rolls), Hispanic (enchiladas, rice and beans), Colombian (empanadas), the Sisters of the Eucharist will bake fresh apple pies and cinnamon rolls, parish youth will have a hamburger and hot dog stand; and the Knights of Columbus will sponsor the beer garden.
Deacon Scott Pearhill will staff the Ask a Deacon booth from 1 to 3 p.m. You can ask him any question you may have about the Catholic Church or Holy Spirit Parish. Father Constance Swai, who has served Holy Spirit for the past several years and is being reassigned to Boise, will be available at a table from 1 to 3 p.m. for parishioners to bid him farewell. And there is even a rumor that Pastor Henry Carmona, who is originally from Colombia, may be putting his salsa dancing skills on display.
“Everybody always has a great time,” said Debbie Gallegos, who is organizing the fair this year. “Some people come at 11 a.m. and stay all day.”
The cost for the fair varies by the number of booths each person wants to sample, but generally runs from $3 to $10 a person.
For more information, contact the Holy Spirit Parish office at 208-232-1196.