POCATELLO – Holy Spirit Catholic School will host its annual Mardi Gras celebration on Tuesday, Feb. 25 at 8:45 a.m. at the school’s campus (540 N. 7th Avenue). The celebration will kick off with a parade of music through the halls of the school with all students and staff participating. The parade will conclude on the playground with the ceremonial burning of the palms. The school invites the community to attend this fun and ceremonial event.
“We are delighted about our upcoming Mardi Gras celebration!” said Principal Nancy Corgiat. “This event, including burning of the palms, marks the beginning of Lent for our students and parish community. We are excited to celebrate this important event with music, celebration and prayer.”
At the conclusion of the student musical parade, Holy Spirit Catholic Community’s Pastor, Henry Carmona, will bless and burn the palms from the previous year’s Palm Sunday celebration. Palm Sunday recognizes the Gospels' reference to Jesus's path being covered in palm fronds on the day he entered Jerusalem. The ashes from these palms will be used in the following day’s Ash Wednesday services.
Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, which lasts for 40 days and is a special time of prayer, penance, sacrifice and good works in preparation of the celebration of Easter. The Catholic Church teaches that these 40 days are a time of self-retrospection and slowing down in order to reflect on our relationship with God and others, and how we can make changes to improve both.
About Holy Spirit Catholic School
Holy Spirit Catholic School (HSCS) is an all-inclusive establishment for licensed childcare, preschool, all-day/every day kindergarten, before-and-after school care (ICCP accepted), and a fully-accredited K-8 school. The mission of HSCS is to provide a welcoming environment where students live the Gospel message, exhibit high academic achievement, and provide service to the community. All faiths are welcome at Holy Spirit, and the school places high value on diversity and inclusion – which fosters the academic excellence and intellectual development of students and faculty. For more information on Holy Spirit Catholic School, please visit www.holyspiritcs.com or call 208-232-5763.