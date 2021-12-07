POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with a drive-by caroling and pajama drive event on Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. The event will take place in front of St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, next door to the school. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction. Students will be performing Christmas songs in front of the church and collecting pajama donations for those in need.
“We are incredibly grateful to be a part of the Pocatello/Chubbuck community, and our students are excited to spread cheer and goodwill to our friends and neighbors,” said Principal Karianne Earnest. “We encourage people to drive by, roll down the windows, listen to the sounds of the season and, if they can, drop off a new set of pajamas.”
Pajamas can be sizes infant to adult and must be a onesie or top/bottom set. This pajama drive is being done in conjunction with Scholastic Books Pajama Program. For every pair of pajamas donated, Scholastic Book Clubs will donate a brand-new book to Pajama Program to give to a child facing adversity. If you cannot attend the drive-by pajama drive but would still like to donate, you can drop off a set of pajamas at the school office.
Holy Spirit Catholic School not only provides high-quality education to the youth of this community but also places a high emphasis on service. This pajama drive is one of many service projects the school has sponsored this year. Previous projects included making and delivering scarves to Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency Inc. and providing nearly 100 free Thanksgiving dinners to members of our community.
