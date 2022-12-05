POCATELLO — Holy Spirit Catholic School invites the public to celebrate Christmas with its second annual drive-by caroling and pajama drive event on Friday from 1:30 to 2 p.m. Students will be performing Christmas songs in front of the church and collecting pajama donations for those in need. The event will take place in front of St. Anthony Chapel, 524 N. Seventh Ave. in Pocatello, next door to the school. The school asks that cars drive by slowly, yet carefully, in either direction.

“Our engagement and place in the Pocatello/Chubbuck community is a blessing to us, and our students are excited to spread cheer and goodwill to our friends and neighbors,” said Principal Karianne Earnest. “We encourage people to drive by, roll down the windows, listen to the sounds of the season, and, if they can, drop off a new set of pajamas for a child in need.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.